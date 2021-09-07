Opinion: Experience, Expertise & Commitment

Nicole Bucka is one of two candidates running in a special election Oct. 5 for School Committee. The other candidate, Peter Carney, has also been offered space on EG News to run an opinion post. We hope to be able to present his viewpoint soon.

By Nicole Bucka

Hello – my name is Nicole Bucka, and I am running for East Greenwich School Committee. Here in East Greenwich, we are blessed with top-notch educators, engaged parents, and students that make us proud. After being actively involved in the school system for the last seven years, I am running because I see opportunities to make our system even better and believe I have the experience, expertise, and commitment to meaningfully contribute.

I have been privileged to serve children, families, and more recently educators in the field of education for the last 22 years. I have a master’s degree in teaching and learning and a resume with extensive leadership experience. Recent accomplishments include being a published contributor on the Institute for Educational Sciences practice guide, “Assisting Students Struggling with Mathematics: Intervention in the Elementary Grades” (2021) and serving as a senior advisor to the federally funded PROGRESS Center. I’ve taught everything from English to English as a second language to special education. Today, I’m a state and federally funded (not for profit) consultant serving administrators and educators across Rhode Island to make sure all students get the support they need. This is what I want for my own children and why I chose a career in education.

As I said above, I have been involved with our schools and the town government for years now – offering my skills in a variety of ways. As a parent, I was elected to serve as a chair of the EG Special Education Advisory Committee for two terms. I attend almost all School Committee meetings engaging and offering questions/concerns, and I have served on the Superintendent Selection Committee, the School Reopening Committee, and the Strategic Planning Committee. I have given hundreds of hours voluntarily, and now I’m ready to do more.

I would be humbled and honored to add East Greenwich School Committee member to this list of accomplishments. I want to build upon our success with students who are thriving while developing/expanding programs to make sure all students have meaningful educational opportunities that align with career and college readiness. For example, I believe we can build upon our successful college-path programs and expand into career-path programs by partnering with local businesses and technical education providers.

This is a townwide election, and your vote counts, whether you have kids in the schools or not. While, most importantly, I am running to support our students and educators, I am also running on behalf of all East Greenwich residents who have a shared interest and stake in the quality of our local public schools.

While I bring a lot to the table, personally and professionally, I know there is always more to learn. I would love to hear from you! I plan on making calls and knocking doors in the coming weeks to do just that; however, if I miss you, please reach out to me at [email protected]. You can also learn more about me on Facebook by liking and following “Nicole Bucka for EG Schools.”

Thank you for your support.

Nicole Bucka is a resident of East Greenwich.