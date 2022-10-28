Opinion: Common-Sense Consensus Builder

By Evan Shanley

I want to take this opportunity to thank the hundreds of East Greenwich neighbors in House District 24 who have opened their doors and welcomed me onto their porches, allowing me to say “hello” and introduce myself as a candidate for state representative. For those whom I haven’t had the privilege of meeting yet, my name is Evan Shanley. Since 2017 I’ve represented the Cowesett and Potowomut neighborhoods of Warwick at our State House as State Representative for District 24. As you know, District 24 has been enlarged, and now includes several neighborhoods in East Greenwich.

This is the first time that I’ve asked EG residents for the honor of their vote; yet, East Greenwich is by no means new to me. I was raised in the same neighborhood (on the Warwick side of Division Road) where my wife Meredith and I now raise our two children, Maxwell (5) and Lucy (1). Drawn by the small-town charm, and convenient location, I lived in East Greenwich before Meredith and I bought our first home in Warwick in 2015. As a passionate neighbor and an attorney in private practice, I’ve attended numerous EG town council meetings and community events. As a state representative for the past six years, I’ve assisted the East Greenwich delegation in achieving positive outcomes for EG residents at the State House.

There are those who think the only way to be heard on Smith Hill is to drown out everyone else and be the loudest voice. That’s not my way. At our State House, I’ve cut through the partisan bickering and earned a reputation as a common-sense consensus builder; someone focused on doing the hard work of delivering real results. Through this approach, I’ve accomplished much for my community. Below are just some of the many accomplishments which I’ve achieved in the past two years.

Eliminated “the Car Tax,” one year ahead of schedule .

Eliminated the tax on veterans pensions.

Successfully opposed the West Warwick incinerator project.

Enacted the Common Sense Child Tax Credit, providing direct financial relief for working families.

Raised the pension income tax exemption by 33 percent for retirees·

Ended the sale of high-capacity magazines and firearms to minors.

Made voting easier and more secure across Rhode Island.

Supported our students by enhancing state standards for apprenticeships as well as career & technical education, while providing matching funds to municipalities so that they can build 21st century high schools.

Supported our children by making it illegal for teachers and other authority figures to have sexual contact with teenagers under their supervision

Acted locally to address climate change by promoting alternative energy right here in Rhode Island and making grants available to local nonprofits to protect vulnerable floodplains and shorelines.

When I first ran for office in 2016, I said voters would get a representative who listens more than he speaks and never lets the perfect be the enemy of the good. I’ve kept that promise and stayed focused on the work of building a better Rhode Island for all of our children. Over the past several months I’ve heard firsthand the concerns of East Greenwich loud and clear. I know that over the next two years I can address these concerns and deliver results for you and your neighbors, just as I have delivered results for Warwick over the last six years. Humbly, I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

* I always include my personal cell phone and email address – I want to hear from you about the issues which matter to you: 401-440-3493, [email protected].

Evan Patrick Shanley lives in Warwick. He is running for reelection to House Dist. 24.