Opinion: Carney Offers Fresh Perspective

By Dan Forbes

As a Frenchtown, Cole Middle, and EG High School graduate, I support Peter Carney for election to the East Greenwich School Committee. When my wife (also an East Greenwich graduate) and I moved back to East Greenwich over a decade ago, at no point did we think we’d have to face a decision about moving our children to private school. Yes, last year was filled with challenges. Yes, we need to focus on health and safety. But our primary focus should always start with our children and what’s best for them. That includes not just the work in the classroom and on the sports field, but the opportunity to partake in additional educational endeavors. We’ve dealt with the loss of field trips, after-school activities, and now Homecoming. Peter can bring a renewed focus to that important part of our children’s growth.

The perspective of Peter’s opponent is heavily represented by the current composition of the School Committee. Where is the balance? As her husband is a teacher in the district, there’s a clear-cut conflict of interest when it comes to voting on the teacher contract and possibly other votes. If one must sit out important votes, there’s a conflict. Case closed. Peter will be a full-time participant on all matters and especially those that affect our valued educators.

Peter will bring a conflict-free voice to a group that all too often sounds the same. He’ll add a voice that will rationally support policies based on facts and data. It’s a voice that will help push East Greenwich back towards the top of the state in public school excellence, where we belong. Please get out to Swift Gym and support Peter Carney on October 5th.

Dan Forbes lives in East Greenwich.

