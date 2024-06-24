OLM Graduates 28 Eighth Graders

by | Jun 24, 2024

Our Lady of Mercy School held graduation for its 28 eighth graders on Tuesday, June 4. at OLM Church. Students processed in to Pomp and Circumstance and heard readings from scripture before the Graduate reflection, which was given by Student Council President Shane Higgins. In his speech to his classmates, Shane remarked, “Since we are leaving and starting a new beginning in high school, we must use the gifts that God has revealed to us at Our Lady of Mercy. As we move onto the next chapter of our lives, we are now equipped with a greater faith, intelligence, and goodwill that will help us flourish in our lives.”

Students then had a chance to present roses to their parents as a symbol of their appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice in sending them to OLM, while honoring the school’s patron, Our Lady of Mercy. After an address from Principal Patrick McNabb, a special prayer for graduates which included the Litany of Saints was recited. And finally, OLM Pastor Father Bernard Healey distributed diplomas with the assistance of Associate Pastor Father Daniel Mahoney and 8th Grade homeroom teachers Kathleen Kerrin and Patrick O’Neill.

In addition to the traditional caps and gowns, each student was wearing a commemorative OLM School Medal, which was presented to them on Sunday, June 2, as the class celebrated the Feast of Corpus Christi at mass together for the last time as OLM students. Following the mass and procession to Mercy Park for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the graduates and their families gathered at Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown for an awards luncheon.  There, students were honored for academic excellence in all subjects as well as Christian Values and the Sister Jeanne M. Barry R.S.M Circle of Mercy Award for dedication to the school’s mission.

Of the 28 graduates, 22 will be attending Catholic high schools, including 8 each going to LaSalle Academy and Prout, 5 going to Bishop Hendricken, 1 to St. Mary’s Academy, Bay View.  One student will attend Moses Brown and five will go to either East Greenwich, South Kingstown or Ponaganset High Schools. Four received Presidential Gold Medals – awarded to students who achieved a 95 percent overall average for each middle school year and 10 received Presidential Silver Medals – awarded to students who achieved a 90 perecent overall average for each middle school year.

With a tradition of excellence in Catholic education since 1951, Our Lady of Mercy School supports its students as they strive to be the saints and scholars that God is calling them to be.  Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the Pre-K through Grade 8, co-educational Catholic school located in East Greenwich offers its students the opportunity to pursue excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts in a nurturing environment built upon the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Our Lady of Mercy School Class of 2024

Joseph William Armstrong-p,HLaSalle Academy
Emma Rose Baker-P,Th,CVEast Greenwich High School
Kellen Charles Barrette-P,PEBishop Hendricken High School
Tyler Lawrence Bohan-mBishop Hendricken High School
Jennie Catherine BroomfieldLaSalle Academy
Isabella R. Cerasale-AThe Prout School
Colin Thomas FranchinaBishop Hendricken High School
Megan Camille Gardiner-P,E,HThe Prout School
Charlotte Ann HamilSt. Mary’s Academy, Bayview
Shane Joseph Higgins-p,ELaSalle Academy
Anna Caroline Jelinek-P,M,S,mThe Prout School
Luca Anthony Marenghi-p,sLaSalle Academy
Ayden Domenico MattiaBishop Hendricken High School
Winnie Meyer-pThe Prout School
Brady N. Parks-p,ThEast Greenwich High School
Michael Daniel Pellegrino-pThe Prout School
Jonathan Dominick PlanteThe Prout School
Daniella Rose Sisco-p,PENorth Kingstown High School
Madison Elizabeth StudleyLaSalle Academy
Catherine Louise Sullivan-p,t,SJThe Prout School
James Cornelius Sullivan-M,S,A,CVSouth Kingstown High School
Jason Anthony Therriault – tPonagansett High School
Emma Camille Thomas-sThe Prout School
Tay’vin G. Tondreau-pMoses Brown
Cameron James Tweed-pBishop Hendricken High School
Jason Peter Vieira Jr.LaSalle Academy
Logan John WeijlardLaSalle Academy
Richard James WhyteLaSalle Academy

Code: P: Presidential Gold Award; p – Presidential Silver award; E – Excellence in English: H- Excellence in History; M-Excellence in Math; S- Excellence in Science; Th-Excellence in Theology; A-Excellence in Art; m-Excellence in Music; s-Excellence in Spanish; t-Excellence in Technology; PE-Excellence in Physical Education; CV-Christian Values;  SJ-Sr. Jeanne “Circle of Mercy” Award

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 