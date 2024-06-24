OLM Graduates 28 Eighth Graders

Our Lady of Mercy School held graduation for its 28 eighth graders on Tuesday, June 4. at OLM Church. Students processed in to Pomp and Circumstance and heard readings from scripture before the Graduate reflection, which was given by Student Council President Shane Higgins. In his speech to his classmates, Shane remarked, “Since we are leaving and starting a new beginning in high school, we must use the gifts that God has revealed to us at Our Lady of Mercy. As we move onto the next chapter of our lives, we are now equipped with a greater faith, intelligence, and goodwill that will help us flourish in our lives.”

Students then had a chance to present roses to their parents as a symbol of their appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice in sending them to OLM, while honoring the school’s patron, Our Lady of Mercy. After an address from Principal Patrick McNabb, a special prayer for graduates which included the Litany of Saints was recited. And finally, OLM Pastor Father Bernard Healey distributed diplomas with the assistance of Associate Pastor Father Daniel Mahoney and 8th Grade homeroom teachers Kathleen Kerrin and Patrick O’Neill.

In addition to the traditional caps and gowns, each student was wearing a commemorative OLM School Medal, which was presented to them on Sunday, June 2, as the class celebrated the Feast of Corpus Christi at mass together for the last time as OLM students. Following the mass and procession to Mercy Park for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the graduates and their families gathered at Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown for an awards luncheon. There, students were honored for academic excellence in all subjects as well as Christian Values and the Sister Jeanne M. Barry R.S.M Circle of Mercy Award for dedication to the school’s mission.

Of the 28 graduates, 22 will be attending Catholic high schools, including 8 each going to LaSalle Academy and Prout, 5 going to Bishop Hendricken, 1 to St. Mary’s Academy, Bay View. One student will attend Moses Brown and five will go to either East Greenwich, South Kingstown or Ponaganset High Schools. Four received Presidential Gold Medals – awarded to students who achieved a 95 percent overall average for each middle school year and 10 received Presidential Silver Medals – awarded to students who achieved a 90 perecent overall average for each middle school year.

With a tradition of excellence in Catholic education since 1951, Our Lady of Mercy School supports its students as they strive to be the saints and scholars that God is calling them to be. Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the Pre-K through Grade 8, co-educational Catholic school located in East Greenwich offers its students the opportunity to pursue excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts in a nurturing environment built upon the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Our Lady of Mercy School Class of 2024

Joseph William Armstrong- p,H LaSalle Academy Emma Rose Baker -P,Th,CV East Greenwich High School Kellen Charles Barrette -P,PE Bishop Hendricken High School Tyler Lawrence Bohan- m Bishop Hendricken High School Jennie Catherine Broomfield LaSalle Academy Isabella R. Cerasale -A The Prout School Colin Thomas Franchina Bishop Hendricken High School Megan Camille Gardiner -P,E,H The Prout School Charlotte Ann Hamil St. Mary’s Academy, Bayview Shane Joseph Higgins -p,E LaSalle Academy Anna Caroline Jelinek -P,M,S,m The Prout School Luca Anthony Marenghi -p,s LaSalle Academy Ayden Domenico Mattia Bishop Hendricken High School Winnie Meyer -p The Prout School Brady N. Parks -p,Th East Greenwich High School Michael Daniel Pellegrino -p The Prout School Jonathan Dominick Plante The Prout School Daniella Rose Sisco -p,PE North Kingstown High School Madison Elizabeth Studley LaSalle Academy Catherine Louise Sullivan -p,t,SJ The Prout School James Cornelius Sullivan -M,S,A,CV South Kingstown High School Jason Anthony Therriault – t Ponagansett High School Emma Camille Thomas -s The Prout School Tay’vin G. Tondreau -p Moses Brown Cameron James Tweed -p Bishop Hendricken High School Jason Peter Vieira Jr. LaSalle Academy Logan John Weijlard LaSalle Academy Richard James Whyte LaSalle Academy

Code: P: Presidential Gold Award; p – Presidential Silver award; E – Excellence in English: H- Excellence in History; M-Excellence in Math; S- Excellence in Science; Th-Excellence in Theology; A-Excellence in Art; m-Excellence in Music; s-Excellence in Spanish; t-Excellence in Technology; PE-Excellence in Physical Education; CV-Christian Values; SJ-Sr. Jeanne “Circle of Mercy” Award