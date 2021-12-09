Older Phones May Need Upgrade for 911 Calls

Mobile phone providers are phasing out their 3G networks, which may affect 911 calls

The Rhode Island State Police today reminded Rhode Islanders with 3G phones that they may not be able to connect to 911 in case of an emergency as mobile carriers phase out their 3G networks.

“We want to make sure that all Rhode Islanders are aware that the 3G phaseout will impact their ability to call 911,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “If you have an older mobile phone, you may need to upgrade your device to ensure that you have coverage and access to 911.”

On Jan. 1, 2022, mobile carriers are beginning the process of shutting down their 3G networks to accommodate more advanced network services. Many older cell phones will be unable to use data or to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911. This will affect 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).

Rhode Islanders are advised to contact their mobile phone provider for more information about how their phones may be impacted by the 3G phaseout.

Photo by Jonas Vandermeiren on Unsplash.