Obituary: Winifred (Blair) Hitchen, 86

Winifred F. (Blair) Hitchen, 86, formerly of Crystal Drive, died Tuesday, March 9, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was, for 57 years, the beloved wife of the late Harold Hitchen Jr.

The daughter of the late John W. and Marion P. (Forsyth) Blair, she had lived in Cranston before moving to East Greenwich in 1976. She graduated from Endicott Junior College in Beverly, MA in June 1954, receiving an Associates Degree.

She was a member of Phillips Memorial Baptist Church in Cranston where she was active with the Hope Circle, a volunteer for the annual bazaar, and served with her husband as a Youth Advisor. She was also a Board Member for the Rhode Island Hospital Guild.

Her funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory made to Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, 565 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910 would be appreciated.

