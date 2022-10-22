Obituary: Willy A. Rondeau, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Wilfred A. “Willy” Rondeau, age 70, of East Greenwich and formerly of West Warwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, at Scalabrini Villa Health Care in North Kingstown. Born in Providence on April 21, 1952, he was the son of the late Isidore J.A. and Clara L. (Charland) Rondeau. For 49 wonderful years, he was the treasured husband of Paula A. (Field) Rondeau.

A graduate of West Warwick High School Class of 1970, Willy also completed his studies at Community College of RI in 1972, and New England Institute of Technology in 1990. He was employed in the Sales Department at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 44 years until his retirement in 2016.

Throughout his life, Willy loved music. In his younger years, he was the bass guitarist in a band named Second Helpin. He was the quintessential big brother to two sisters, bringing them on dates with Paula. Willy was a true and proud French-Canadian. His knowledge and ability to speak two languages led to moving his young family to Point-Claire in Quebec where he aided in the expansion of General Dynamics in Canada. He was smart and well-read, always spouting facts from reading the encyclopedia. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Willy will be deeply missed by those whose lives he blessed.

In addition to his wife, Willy is survived by his two beloved daughters: Kerri-Lynn Tompkins and her partner, Dr. Gregory Allen, Jr., of East Greenwich, and Kristi-Lee Arrington and her husband, Shayne, of Perry, Georgia; three grandchildren that he adored: Clara Mae Johnson, Quinn Tompkins, and Jase Arrington; two sisters: Jacqueline Zalas and her husband, Gary, of Chesapeake, Virginia and Susan Gourd and her husband, Peter, of Coventry; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 25, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. at SS John & James, also in West Warwick. Family and friends are invited to arrive directly to church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Willy’s memory to TargetCancer Foundation in Cambridge, Mass.

