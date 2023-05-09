Obituary: William T. Prifty, 89

William T. Prifty, 89, son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Phillips) Prifty, passed away on May 4. Born on May 14, 1933, Bill graduated from Crosby High School in Waterbury, Conn., and received an AB degree from Brown University in 1955 and a MBA from Bridgeport University in 1968. He was a member of the football teams at Crosby and Brown, and attended as many football games at Brown as he could after moving to Rhode Island. Before retirement he was a broker at Janney Montgomery Scott in Providence.

He is survived by his wife Janice (Larson) Prifty, a brother Dr. Robert Prifty (Ruth) of Naugatuck, Conn., and a brother-in-law- Robert Larson of Wolcott, Conn. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Rita Bushka of Waterbury.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Luke’s Church or Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

