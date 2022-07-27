Obituary: William L. Klehm III, 57

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

William L. Klehm, III, 57, passed away on July 24. He was the son of William L. Klehm, Jr. and Virginia Carty, and the stepson of Gladys “Candie” Klehm.

Bill was born in Boston and lived in North Andover, Massachusetts. He moved to East Greenwich two days before he entered second grade. Bill graduated from EGHS in 1983. He worked at several vocations before working for himself as an independent contractor in recycling. Although he later moved to Cranston, he continued to spend most of his time in East Greenwich. During his last several years Bill fought a long and hard battle with COPD.

For the many who knew him, he was a true, dependable friend with a generous heart of gold. He was always available to those who asked for or needed help. Bill will be missed by his many friends.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Mary K. Markovitz; niece, Amanda Blake, and his great-niece and nephew: Ruth and Joseph.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday August 3 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church in EG. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Tuesday August 2 from 5- 7:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, also in East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.