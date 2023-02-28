Obituary: William (Bill) Daly, 80

Chaired the former EG Fire District, member of Affordable Housing Commission

William (Bill) Daly, 80, of East Greenwich, died suddenly on Feb. 27. He was born in Norwich, Conn., on March 16, 1942, to the late James and Mary (Farrell) Daly. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane (Grainger), of 46 years, and his son-in-law, Joseph Petrone. He is survived by his children, Maryanne Daly-Doran and her husband John, of Simsbury, Conn., Keelin Petrone, of West Warwick, and Brendan Daly and his wife Kristen, of Simsbury, Conn.; his brother, James Daly, of Norwich, Conn.; and his grandchildren, Michael, Christina, Kevin, Anthony, Kerry, Katie, Kylie, Makayla, and Nathan.

Bill graduated from Boston College and received his MBA from the University of Connecticut. He spent his career in human resources and moved to East Greenwich in 1981 to work for Hasbro followed by the North Kingstown School District. Bill was a dedicated volunteer, serving as chairman of the board of directors for the former East Greenwich Fire District, treasurer for the board of directors for the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, and many other civic organizations.

Bill was a person of deep faith and a devout Christian. He was Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Mercy Parish – where he was a communicant for over 40 years – and Kent County Hospital. Bill was a passionate and tireless volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy, where he supported the OLM Food Pantry and other outreach ministries. He was a kind, humble, gentle soul with an endearing charm and an infectious smile. Bill was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who loved unconditionally and absolutely.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Parish, or The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, 225 Dyer St., Providence, RI 02903.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.