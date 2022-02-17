Obituary: William A. Anderson, 88

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Ret. Lieut. Providence Fire Department William A. Anderson, 88, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of the late Shirley C. (LaVallee) Anderson.

Born in Providence on August 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Bertha M. (Conway) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a Lieutenant with the Providence Fire Department for 26 years. After leaving Providence, he worked as a dispatcher with the Warwick Fire Department for 12 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Firefighters Union Local 799, past President of The Providence Permanent Fireman’s Relief Association and a past President of the Warwick Continental Little League. Mr. Anderson served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Anderson survived by his sons in East Greenwich: William M. Anderson and his wife, Anne, and Daniel J. Anderson and his wife, Mary, and by his grandchildren: Colby, Noah, Brian and Catherine Anderson, also of East Greenwich. He was brother of the late James J. Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 19, at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich. Family and friends may call Friday, February 18, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home of Warwick from 5:00-7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory can be made to Joslin Diabetes Center.

