Obituary: Wayne Anthony ‘Tony’ Johnson, 83

Wayne Anthony Johnson “Tony” of East Greenwich passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, at the age of 83 in The Woodlands, Texas, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was the son of the late C. Edward and Laura (Albrecht) Johnson.

Tony grew up in East Greenwich where he took pride in being a volunteer firefighter, prior to serving in the United States Navy. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, College of Engineering. Tony worked as a civil engineer for the former C.E. Maguire Engineering Group, before retiring to spend more time with his family.

He was willing to tackle any home improvement project large or small and loved entertaining family and friends poolside at their home (with his favorite Manhattan in hand). Tony enjoyed quahogging and boating on Narragansett Bay and boogie boarding at the South County beaches. Tony was a former member of the East Greenwich Yacht Club and Life Member of the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association.

Tony is survived by his loving family: wife Pamela, son Scott (Meghan), daughter Kristen Kastan (Matthew) with grandchildren Chris and Jacob, and his brother Leigh (Karen).

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. His burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Nov. 3, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association Truck Fund.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

Posted 10/25/23