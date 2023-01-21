Obituary: W. George Potts, Jr., 70

Member of East Greenwich High School, Class of 1970

George Potts, Jr., 70, of Mystic, CT passed away on December 7, 2022. Born in Providence on May 31, 1952, he was a son of Roberta (Roberts) Potts and the late Walter G. Potts, Sr.

George worked at Electric Boat in Groton, as a Purchasing Agent and later as a Material Control Specialist for 39 years retiring in 2020. He graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1970, where he was a member of the football team. He served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard and was a dedicated New York Giants fan.

Besides his mother he is survived by his daughter Alexandra Slezak of Warwick; siblings Janet L. Flaherty of West Warwick, Steven C. Potts and his wife Joanne of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews Steven C. Potts, Jr., Melissa Mendoza, Patrick Flaherty and Katharine Flaherty six great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday January 28th at 11:00 am at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to Animal Village New Mexico animalvillagenm.org

