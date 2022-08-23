Obituary: Virginia “Ginger” (Reid) Bentsen Arnold, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Virginia “Ginger” (Reid) Bentsen Arnold, 95, of East Greenwich, passed away August 21. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Arnold, Jr., to whom she was married for 10 years and the late Paul E. Bentsen, to whom she was married for 45 years. Born in 1927, in Edgewood, R.I., she was the daughter of the late David A. and Marguerite (Page) Reid.

Ginger’s passion was people of all ages and being involved making a difference. She graduated from URI and taught home economics at East Greenwich Junior and Senior high schools for three years. She devoted her time and energy to her four children and their activities. She had many volunteer jobs. The American Cancer Society was her main charity.

She was the advertising manager for the East Greenwich Pendulum newspaper and had been the membership director of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce for 15 years. The “Welcome to East Greenwich” publication was her pet project. She loved her town!

An ancestor of the whaling captain Joseph Congdon, with summers growing up on Narragansett Bay, salt water ran through her veins. She enjoyed life to the fullest; swimming, sailing, parties and parades, but everywhere she went people were her lifeblood till her last day.

A group of angels at Brentwood Nursing Home loved her and cared for her through the Covid pandemic when we no longer could. No one loved her more than her roommate Diane. We are forever grateful to them.

She is survived by her children Betsy B. Convery, Kristine B. Stamps, Brent R. Bentsen and Paul P. Bentsen; her brother, Harry G. Reid; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1558 So. County Trail, East Greenwich. Burial will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St. East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to INSIGHT Vision Rehabilitation, 43 Jefferson Blvd. #1, Warwick, RI 02888.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.