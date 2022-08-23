Obituary: Virginia “Ginger” Bentson Arnold, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Virginia “Ginger” (Reid) Bentsen Arnold, 95, passed away on August 21. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Arnold, Jr., to whom she was married for 10 years and the late Paul E. Bentsen, to whom she was previously married for 45 years. Born June 6, 1927, in Edgewood, she was the daughter of the late David A. and Marguerite (Page) Reid.

Ginger’s passion was people of all ages and being involved making a difference. She graduated from URI and taught home economics at East Greenwich Junior and Senior High Schools for three years. She devoted her time and energy to her four children and their activities, and held many volunteer positions. The American Cancer Society was her main charity.

Ginger was the advertising manager for the East Greenwich Pendulum newspaper and had been the membership director of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce for 15 years. The “Welcome to East Greenwich” publication was her pet project. She loved her town!

An ancestor of the whaling captain Joseph Congdon, and summers growing up on Narragansett Bay, salt water ran through Ginger’s veins. She enjoyed life to the fullest; swimming, sailing, parties and parades. Everywhere she went, people were her lifeblood until her last day.

A group of angels at Brentwood Nursing Home loved her and cared for her through the Covid Pandemic when her family no longer could. No one loved her more than her roommate, Diane. We are forever grateful to them.

She is survived by her children: Betsy B. Convery, Kristine B. Stamps, Brent R. Bentsen and Paul P. Bentsen, as well as her brother, Harry G. Reid, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held for Ginger on Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in East Greenwich. Burial will in RI Veterans Cemetery of Exeter. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, also in EG. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to INSIGHT Vision Rehabilitation, 43 Jefferson Blvd. #1, Warwick, RI 02888.

Online condolences can be left with the funeral home HERE.