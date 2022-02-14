Obituary: Vincent A. Maddalena, Jr., 58

Photo by Alison Cosker, courtesy of Unsplash.

Vincent A. Maddalena, Jr., passed away on January 24 in Lansing, Michigan at the age of 58.

Vinny Jr. was born to the parents of Vincent Sr. and Sylvia Maddalena on October 10, 1963, and was a long-time resident of East Greenwich, Rhode Island before moving to Florida and eventually settling in Michigan.

Vinny was an entrepreneur from a young age. During his career, he quickly climbed the corporate ladder and passionately managed retail stores for Fortune 500 companies. He was commonly referred to as a mentor to current and past associates he encountered throughout his career. Although he excelled in his career, his most proud accomplishments in life were his two daughters, Briel & Brittney.

Vinny was adventurous and enjoyed the outdoors as well as traveling, especially to visit his two daughters in Florida. He was an excellent cook and could often be found in the kitchen crafting a delicious meal. He enjoyed relaxing at the beach in Treasure Island, Florida and taking trips up north to hit the trails with his wife on their side by side. Vinny will be deeply missed and his memory will live on with his loved ones forever.

Vinny was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia. Surviving to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Sally; daughters, Briel (Mike) Laughter and Brittney (Juan) Arevalo; father, Vincent Maddalena Sr.; sisters, Paula Maddalena, and Erica Maddalena and her husband, Mike Balsamo; step-daughters, Janell (Traci) Breining, Rebecca (Jacob) Hill; in-laws, Carol & Mel Place; four step-grandchildren, a niece and three nephews.

A Mass will be held in celebration of Vinny’s life at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 AM.

