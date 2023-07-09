Obituary: Victor C. DiChiara, 83

31 years with the Providence Fire Department

Victor C. DiChiara, 83, of Cowesett passed away on July 6, at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of Beverly J. (Acciardo) DiChiara for 54 memorable years. He was born in Providence on Sept. 28, 1939, to the late Salvatore and Giuseppina (Aveta) DiChiara.

Victor dedicated over three decades of his life to serving the City of Providence’s Fire Department. He joined at a young age, demonstrating courage, leadership, and a deep commitment to public safety. Victor’s dedication and professionalism earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community he served. After 31 years of selfless service, he retired as Battalion Chief in 1992. Prior to that time he dedicated 4 years of his life to active duty in the United States Air Force.

Outside of work, Victor had a passion for various hobbies that brought him joy and relaxation. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, which allowed him to unwind and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors. He spent many years on the golf course in both RI and Bonita Springs, FL where he had a home for several years. Victor had a green thumb and took great pride in his gardening and yard work, which brought life and color to his surroundings. He also cherished the time spent playing games and cards with his family and friends, creating cherished memories. His grandchildren were a big part of his life and he loved spending time with them, along with his family.

Victor’s Catholic faith was an integral part of his life, and he found solace and strength in his religious beliefs. His devotion to his faith guided him in his actions with others, exemplifying compassion, forgiveness, and kindness and was an inspiration for those around him.

Besides his wife Beverly, he is survived by two children: Stephanie Pino and her husband Ronald; and Christopher DiChiara and his wife Maria; along with two granddaughters: Victoria and Sofia DiChiara. He was the brother of the late Vincent DiChiara, Jennie Court and Salvatore DiChiara. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Victor’s role as a husband, father and grandfather was central to his identity, and he cherished every moment spent with his family. He leaves behind a legacy of love, guidance, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones. His family will carry his memory in their hearts, drawing strength from his love and the values he instilled in them.

Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 E. Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, July 14, at 9:15 a.m. proceeded by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Interment will take place at St. Ann’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 7/9/23