Obituary: Valerie Nardolillo, 71

Submitted by the family

Valerie A. (Baker) Nardolillo, 71, of West Warwick, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Lakeside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of 24 years to Ricardo Michael Barboza.

Born in Warwick, on Feb. 27, 1952, Valerie was the loving daughter of the late Thomas and Doris (Axelson) Baker.

Valerie was raised in East Greenwich and was a graduate of East Greenwich High School, Class of 1970. Valerie was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 30 years in private health care and also at larger organizations such as Health Touch, Inc. and Visiting Nurse Associations until her health declined.

Valerie enjoyed traveling, family game nights and backyard bonfires, music and dancing. She also enjoyed gardening; and cherished spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her world.

In addition to her beloved husband, Valerie is survived by two loving twin daughters: Stacey R. Tenbrink of West Warwick and Amber L. Nardolillo and her spouse; Kandy Mimande of West Warwick; two cherished grandchildren: Jayden R. Tenbrink and Alyssa L Tenbrink; a niece: Kerri Sheehan of East Providence and two nephews, Mark Mensing of North Carolina and Jay Mensing of Florida.

She was the beloved sister of the late Leslie Mensing-Long.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 4 PM – 7 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road, Route #3, Coventry, RI. All other services are respectfully private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at: http://www.alz.org.

Posted 2/4/24