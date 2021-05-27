Obituary: Troy Stallman, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Troy Stallman, 83, of East Greenwich, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 24, after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Nancy (nee Weber) for 60 years; loving father to daughter Vicki Sirna (Daniel); loving grandfather of Craig Sirna (Jackie) and Kristin Van Horn (Josh) both of Texas, and great grandfather to Tony, Austin, Madelyn, Jordan, Natalee and Jocelyn.

Troy was born on May 14, 1938, in Grantsville W.V., to parents Leonard and Irene Stallman (nee Wilson), and was the beloved brother of Louise Berry, Audrey Yeager, and Jean Miller, and to the late Eugene, Roy, and Joann Stallman.

Troy worked for Superior Die Casting for over 39 years before retiring in 2000, when he was able to enjoy retirement in Ft. Myers, Fla. and Parma Heights, Ohio. He was blessed with many friends in both places and was actively involved in his church and the Masonic Lodge.

Family will receive friends and family at the Busch Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 2, in Parma from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Parma Lutheran Church in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. If attending, please gather directly at church. Burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.