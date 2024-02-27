Obituary: Tom Davies, 67

Passionate about the outdoors, cars and family

Tom Davies, age 67, passed away peacefully on February 25.

Throughout his lifetime, Tom had the wonderful fortune of giving his love and of being surrounded by love from his wife, Vanessa, his siblings, Joe (wife Sue), Lori (husband Marshall), Duke and Dan, his nieces, nephews, cousins, Vanessa’s family in Malaysia and the U.K., his dearest friends and his special pups, Kirby, Kane, Sandy and Sabrina.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., to his loving parents, Joe and Joan, Tom and his family moved to East Greenwich when he was 14. He attended East Greenwich High School and had a long career as a mechanical and electrical systems controller.

Tom loved anything that brought him outdoors, be it working in his yard, clearing paths in his woods, walking his dogs, Roy Carpenter and Green Hill beaches, kayaking with his brother Duke, cycling, skiing adventures with his guys at Sunday River in Maine, and countless trips with Vanessa.

Of course, his other passion was cars. Rebuilding them, buying them and driving them everywhere, especially “the dunes.”

In lieu of flowers, any donation amount to Glioblastoma Cancer Research and HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence would be much appreciated. . . . Thank you to everyone!

Services will be private.

