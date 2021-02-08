Obituary: Timothy F. Beckett, 101

Timothy F. Beckett, 101, of East Providence, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Aurora L. (Olobardi) Beckett for 75 years. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Timothy and Catherine (Madden) Beckett.

A veteran of World War II, Mr. Beckett served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Fordham University. Marrying in 1945, he and Aurora raised their family of four children in Leonia, New Jersey, and then Trumbull, Connecticut. Mr. Beckett had a fulfilling career in finance in the non-profit sector, retiring in 1985 as Vice-President of Finance from Save the Children.

Following his retirement, Mr. Beckett and his wife moved to East Greenwich to be closer to their family. There, he enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, and spending time with his adored children and wonderful grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Beckett is survived by his 3 children, Patricia L. Beckett, Robert Beckett (wife, Marcia), and Joan T. Beckett (husband, David Beretta); 5 grandchildren, David Beretta (fiancée, Kellie Vehlies), Alexandra Beretta, Garlande Patz (husband, David), John Beckett, and Christopher Beckett; his brother, Arthur Beckett (wife, Annette); a dear friend Lorna Condon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Timothy F. Beckett, Jr.; and 7 siblings, Mary Pereira, Eugene Beckett, Ann Dee, Harold Beckett, John Beckett, Eileen Beckett, and Joseph Beckett.

Due to current health and safety precautions, Mr. Beckett’s funeral will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. His burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, Mass. Military funeral honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, Conn., 06825, or go to Save the Children Celebrate Someone Special.