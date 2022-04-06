Obituary: Thomas R. Vespia, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Thomas R. Vespia, 92, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away Wednesday, March 2. He was born on June 18, 1929, in Providence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florida Vespia; his wife, Dolores K. Vespia in 2015; his son, Richard T. Vespia; his sister, Doris Connell; his brother, George Vespia and his son-in-law, Steve Horan.

Thomas is survived by his children: Donna Horan, Ronald (Karen) Vespia, Robert J. (Elaine) Vespia and Roland (Michelle) Vespia; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thomas owned a gas station in Cranston before becoming the owner/operator of Sun Valley Service for 45 years in East Greenwich. He was a founding member of volunteer Fire Station No. 2 in East Greenwich. He was also a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Lehigh Acres.

Services were held in Florida on March 8. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hope Hospice 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, Fla. 33908.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leememorialparkfuneralhome.com for the Vespia family.