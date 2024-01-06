Obituary: Thomas P. Schnell, 71

Graduated East Greenwich High School in 1971

Thomas P. Schnell, age 71, passed away peacefully on January 2. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Philip L. Schnell and the late Rosemary E. (Walsh) Schnell. He is survived by his five siblings and their families: Patricia J. Schnell; Nancie A. (Schnell) Chartier and James Chartier; Paul M. and Penelope (Munson) Schnell; Michael P. and Claire (Cousey) Schnell; and Raymond G. and Jennifer (Young) Schnell.

Tom graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1971, and lived independently for most of his adult life. Tom was a retired building maintenance service specialist through the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center in Warwick, RI. His most recent work assignment was at the U.S. Naval War College at Naval Station Newport.

A gifted athlete, Tom was a multi-sport medalist competing with the Trudeau Tigers through the Special Olympics Rhode Island organization. He was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, celebrating the many joys and suffering the many heartbreaks that go hand in hand with that passion.

Tom was a genuinely good man and a very special person with a great sense of humor. Perhaps Tom’s greatest joy came from his devotion and love for his nieces and nephews: Anthony Roberti, Josh and Andrea (Schnell) Carlton, Scott and Cathy (Schnell) Campbell, Kate Schnell and her husband Adam Corbin, Philip Schnell, and his 10 grand nieces and nephews. He loved his visits to spend time with his many aunts, uncles and cousins on Long Island, N.Y., and was the grateful beneficiary of the love and generosity of long-time friends Chris Neale and Edward A. Carosi.

His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by a memorial service. Burial will take place following the service at Glenwood Cemetery, 316 Cedar Ave., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Tom’s memory supporting either the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center (https://trudeaucenter.org/) or Special Olympics Rhode Island (https://specialolympicsri.org/) would be appreciated.

Posted 1/5/24