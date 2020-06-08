Obituary: Thomas Joseph Chisholm, 63

Thomas Joseph Chisholm, 63, of East Greenwich passed away unexpectedly at home on May 3.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Carol Chisholm of East Greenwich, and his sister JoAnn Chisholm-Dueno of Hauula, Hawaii.

Tommy was just a young lad of 9 when he tagged along with his family to Hawaii. His dad, a career Marine had been transferred to a military facility on Oahu and his family settled there for five years, then back to Rhode Island, settling in East Greenwich. JoAnn returned to the Aloha State in 1983 and resides there permanently. Tom stayed in Rhode Island. Thus, the Island connection.

Tom graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1975. He then went on to Hamilton College in Clinton, N. Y. where he graduated with Honors and a BA in Mathematics in 1979

After graduation, he worked at Roger Williams Hospital for a brief period pursuing the possibility of Medical School. Tom decided to continue with his mathematics career and joined Traveler’s Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn., as an actuarial analyst. He moved to American Universal Insurance Company in 1985 and continued in actuarial science, preparing rate indications for personal, auto, and homeowners policies. Tom took and passed all 10 of his actuarial exams throughout his career to achieve the highest level in the field and was a much sought after executive in the Insurance industry.

Tom joined AIPSO filing services in l987 as a senior actuarial analyst. There he was promoted to director, rate & experience development. He was recruited by Providence Washington Insurance Co. from 2000-2005. When that company closed, Tom was immediately recruited by One Beacon and worked there from 2005 to December of 2009.

In March of 2010, Tom accepted a position with NLC Insurance Companies in Connecticut as an AVP & actuary. He remained there until his untimely passing.

Tom’s avid, enthusiastic and adventurous travel was sparked by a very special class trip to Spain in 1975 during his senior year of high school. He was hooked from then on and he made friends and relationships on that trip that lasted his lifetime. He traveled all over Europe, UK, the Virgin Islands French, British and US, most if not every state in the U.S., but he always came back to East Greenwich.

He lived his life in a way that embraced others wherever he went. Tom often invited his new found friends into his circle of family and friends because in his perfect world he wanted them to all know and love each other as he did them.

Tom often traveled to the Aloha State to visit his sister and would often bring an entourage with him to show off the beautiful Islands and introduce his friends to his Hawaii family. Tom shared a love and appreciation for animals and nature, and was a consistent and generous supporter and sponsor of Hearts For Animals Inc, a nonprofit animal sanctuary and healing center founded by his sister in 2009.

He ALWAYS insisted on going first class for travel and accommodations, sharing and often upgrading his companions when it was available. He just recently achieved his goal to be a Mileage Plus Million Miler with United Airlines giving him a lifetime of premier status. Thomas also served on the Board of Advisors for the Grand Wailea a 5 Star Resort on Maui since their opening in 1991.

Tom was known by several names in his circle of friends and family: Thomas, Tommy, Tom, Chiz, TJC, TJC-1, and even Tomas. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service & celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tom’s favorite cause. Hearts For Animals Inc. 501c3, PO Box 221, Hauula Hawaii 96717; www.heartsforanimals.org.

Visit the memorial Facebook page for stories and pictures: https://www.facebook.com/groups/638492040062865.