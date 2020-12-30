Obituary: Thomas J. Souls, Jr., 90

Thomas J. Souls, Jr., formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on Dec. 25 in Murrells Inlet, S.C. The son of the late Thomas J. Souls, Sr., and Dorothy (St. Onge, Souls) Pihlkrantz, Tom was born in Manchester N.H. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen G. Souls.

Growing up in Warwick, Mr. Souls worked in the family market (Souls Market), graduated from Aldrich High School and then the University of Rhode Island with BS/MS in engineering degrees. During his career as a civil engineer he worked for Bowerman Bros. in Providence and eventually formed his own company, Thomas J. Souls & Associates. Over the years, he proudly contributed his engineering skills to Our Lady of Mercy Church, the East Greenwich Free Library and to Quidnessett Country Club where he was a long-time member. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers and was briefly stationed in occupied Germany. 

He is survived by his children, Thomas E. Souls and his wife, Susan, of Savannah, Ga.; James M. Souls and his wife, Amy, of Wrentham, Mass.; Rosemarie S. Norcross and her husband, Thomas, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and Jeanmarie S. LaMothe and her husband, William, of St. Marys, Kansas; his brother Donald Souls of Coventry; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family of Thomas Souls would also like to thank the staff at Inlet Coastal Resort Assisted Living and Memory Care in Murrells Inlet, S.C., for their love and care of “Mr. Tom” in his later years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. You may participate in the Mass through live steam at www.olmparish.org. A private burial will be in R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

