Obituary: Thomas Francis Doyle, 92

Thomas Francis Doyle, 92, who was born in Providence in 1929, passed away on Oct. 9. He was the husband of Carol (Anderson) Doyle and the late Betty (Bosworth) Doyle. He was the son of the late Edward and Anna Doyle. Tom was predeceased by his sisters Anna Branscomb and Dorothy Cupolo.

Tom spent his childhood in Providence. At the age of 18 he joined the Marines.

He went to boot camp at Paris Island, South Carolina, then was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Tom was deployed to Panama in 1951. After being honorably discharged he reenlisted and was stationed at Quantico, Virginia. He was transferred to Camp Pendleton, California, later stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and served in the Korean War. In 1968 Tom retired after a 20-year career in the Marine Corps.

Tom meet Betty Bosworth while on recruiting duty in Providence in 1959. They later married and lived in Warwick until the time of Betty’s death.

After retiring from the Marines, Tom worked for Sears & Roebuck. He enjoyed golfing and was active in the Fleet Reserve Association. He also volunteered in the pharmacy at the Newport Naval Station.

Tom was volunteering at the Senior Center in East Greenwich when he met Carol Anderson. Tom and Carol married and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, R.I. 02860.

