Obituary: Thomas E. White, Sr., 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Thomas “Tom” E. White, Sr., 87, died at home on November 3, in Smyrna, Delaware, where he lived in retirement.

Tom was born to Thomas M. and Teresa (Mullady) White in 1933, on a farm on Cove Lick in Lewis County, West Virginia. His grandmother rode a horse two miles to his house to perform the delivery. He attended one room schools on Loveberry Hill and Cove Lick and the Copley School and graduated from St. Patrick High School, in Weston, W.Va. in 1951.

He worked in local gas stations as a young man and then at The Timken Roller Bearing Co., Canton, Ohio before serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-55. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island (URI) in 1959, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He moved the family to Washington, D.C. to work for the U.S. General Accounting Office (GAO) and later transferred to the Boston Office of the GAO. In 1964, he returned to URI to become the Business Administrator of the Graduate School of Oceanography and the Narragansett Bay Campus. In 1979, he accepted employment as the head of the Contracts and Grants Office at the University of Delaware. He retired from the U of D in 1996.

He was a charter member of the Society of Research Administrators (SRA) and a member of the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA), National College & University Business Officers, Council on Governmental Regulations, National Association of Educational Buyers, Federal Contract Management Association and National Property Management Association. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Delaware (UD) Federal Credit Union and Chairman of its Education & Publicity Committee, and Treasurer of Delaware / Panama Partners in the Americas. He was Treasurer of NCURA Region II and a member of the national NCURA Budget & Finance Committee.

Tom was predeceased by his first wife, the mother of his four children, Adelle Alba, of Providence in 1977; his son, Robert, of Elkton, MD in 2013; his sisters, Agnes Louise White, Kathryn Teresa Minnich and Mary Josephine Cawthon; and his third wife, Janis Will Howard in 2008.

He is survived by son, Thomas Jr. of Belmont, NC; daughter, Kathryn Lemon of Smyrna, DE.; son, Stephen of East Greenwich; his second wife, Anna Calitri Appleby; many nieces and nephews, ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Tom lived near Rangeley, ME from 1998-2004. He first went to Rangeley in 1965. He loved the people and the area and continued to go back to his camp at every chance. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 120, Rangeley, Maine and served as its Adjutant while living there. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Highlands Overlook Landowners Association and Road Commissioner for the Association.

Tom was a quiet supporter of many causes, especially the U.S. Marine Corps which enabled him to move from a farm, five miles from a paved road, to executive positions at two universities.

He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and a member of the Spring Meadow Veterans Association, and Modern Maturity Center, all in Delaware.

A special thank you to Lisandra Medina and Darlene Williams of Home Instead who handled Dad’s care with warm hearts and kindness. And a thank you also to Season’s Hospice nurses and call center personnel.

Funeral services will be held at Faries Funeral Directors in Smyrna, DE on Friday, November 12, with visitation from 4 – 6:00 PM. A Catholic funeral service will be held at funeral home chapel at 6:00 PM. Interment will be made at Glenwood Cemetery in East Greenwich beside his first wife, Adelle. Graveside service will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

Donations may be made in Tom’s memory to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Rangeley, Maine 04970 or to any worthy cause.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.