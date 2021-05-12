Obituary: Thomas Barron, 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Thomas A. Barron, 82, of Oldsmar, Florida, formerly of North Providence and East Greenwich, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 29. He was the beloved husband of Roanne Barron for the last 43 years. Born in Fairhaven, Mass, he was the son of the late William and Rita Barron.

Thomas was a graduate of Fairhaven High School, then employed by Sears and Roebuck for 20 years. In 1980, he and Roanne opened their first OFF TRACK BEDDING store in East Greenwich. Along with their 4 children and together with many “adopted” East Greenwich family members, they eventually grew the business to 17 stores throughout Southeastern New England, selling the business in 2006. During his 30 plus years in the furniture business, he belonged to many industry boards and organizations and was most proud of being elected President of the National Waterbed Association. He was an avid golfer and was a long- time member of Kirkbrae Country Club and East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar.

Besides his wife, he leaves behind his 4 children, Thomas J. Barron and his wife, Patricia, of Uxbridge, MA; Sean Barron and his wife, Tracy, of East Greenwich; Kevin Barron also of East Greenwich,; and Rebecca Barron Bass of Oldsmar, Florida. He was beloved Grandfather, “Papa,” to Jessica Beattie (David), Michelle Barron Fernandez (Hank), Taylor Barron, Nicole Bass, Dylan Barron, Madelyn Barron, Jake Barron and Cole Barron, and beloved great-grandfather to Melody Barron, Caleb Beattie, Riley Beattie, Henry Fernandez and Thomas Fernandez. Thomas was dear brother to the late Bill Barron, Victor Barron, John Barron and Ronald Barron, and loved dearly by many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held in Oldsmar, Florida on May 21. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be greatly appreciated to help find a cure for Parkinson’s. Donations can be made through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

