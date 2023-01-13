Obituary: Theodore G. Kanelos, 74

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Theodore G. Kanelos, 74, died on December 30th from sudden complications of a lung infection that he had been fiercely battling for a week. He was married for 46 years to his soulmate Janet (Palmer) Kanelos who passed away in 2018 and is survived by his two sons, Dr. Peter (Brigit) Kanelos and Alexander (Alyssa) Kanelos.

Ted was born in Providence to the late Peter and Eugenia (Stevens) Kanelos. He also leaves a sister, Stella (Peter) Vassilopoulos, two sister-in-laws, Lana (Demetrios) Orphanides and Barbara Hadjsylianos, and many nieces and nephews.

Ted attended Cranston High School East where he excelled in wrestling and then went on to the University of Rhode Island. After graduating from URI, he served in the United States Army, received his master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and worked as a chemist prior to being accepted into the University of Maryland Dental School. After becoming a dentist, Ted moved back to Rhode Island and worked in a private practice with his father and later on his own until he retired in 2017 to care for his life partner, Janet. He had recently also worked as a dentist for the Cranston School Department.

Ted was an extremely generous man who always made providing for his family his top priority. He had many close friends, most of which he had known for over 50 years. He lived a very active lifestyle and frequently met his lifelong friends for lunch. He loved the water, taking daily walks on the beach. One of the happiest places for him was spending a day at Bonnet Shores surrounded by his family. He was also an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking and always had some type of home renovation project in the works. Ted had a charismatic personality and great sense of humor- you couldn’t find a more caring father, father-in-law, brother, friend or grandfather. He seemed to be at his happiest watching his grandkids play sports and relaxing at the beach with family. Papou, as he was known by his grandkids, was a wealth of wisdom, and was always available and willing to help in any way he could. He greatly loved his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; Theo, Anthony, Kolby, Tyler, Stella, Alexa and Olivia.

Ted’s funeral will be held Thursday, January 5th at 11:15 a.m. from “WOODLAWN” Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston with a Funeral Service at 12:30 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. VISITATION Wednesday from 4-7 pm. at the funeral home.

If you would like to honor Ted’s memory, in lieu of donations, reach out and do something nice for someone.

