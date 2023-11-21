Obituary: Suzanne Young, 78

Daughter of longtime EG doctor George Young

Suzanne Young, 78, died October 27, of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She worked as a writer, editor, and a computer programmer/analyst since earning her degree in English from the University of Rhode Island.

A resident of Colorado for over 50 years, Suzanne retired from software development in the fall of 2010 to write fiction full time, publishing a series of mystery novels featuring amateur herbalist Edna Davies. She was active with the Denver Woman’s Press Club and enjoyed working with writing groups. Suzanne was devoted to the many cats that she rescued and cared for over the years.

Daughter of longtime EG doctor George Young, Suzanne will be dearly missed by her many friends and surviving family members, including three siblings, Richard, Carolyn, and Joshua; nephew, Christopher; and nieces, Erinna and Susanna. Donations in her honor may be made to: https://www.guidingeyes.org/.