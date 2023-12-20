Obituary: Suzanne (Houser) Stecker, 78

She was a adult leader with the East Greenwich Methodist Youth Group

Suzanne (Houser) Stecker went home to her God on Dec. 15.

Suzanne was born on December 5, 1945, in the army base in Fort Lee, Va., and spent her younger years growing up in St. Louis, Mo., attending Berkeley High School,. where she was cheerleader captain. Suzanne later attended the University of Missouri majoring in journalism.

She worked as a flight attendant for Ozark Airlines out of Chicago where she met her husband, David, moved to Rhode Island and raised two great children.

Both she and David were adult leaders with the East Greenwich Methodist Youth Group. They loved to travel, especially to Europe, and her favorite spot was a little piano bar in the Latin Quarter in Paris. Together they visited all but two states. Her life was filled with love shared with friends including from her Bible Study ladies for the last 20 years of her life.

Suzanne is survived by her devoted husband, and friends. Suzanne and Dave’s children, Shannon (husband Tom), Dave C. (wife Katie) and Grandchildren, Annie, Molly and John.

Funeral Service Thursday, December 21st at 10:00am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Flowers are appreciated, and donations to blockcancer.co/donate.

