Obituary: Suzanne E. Dubois, 81

Suzanne E. Dubois, 81, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 27. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Ethel (Hickland) Dubois.

After starting out in elementary education, Suzanne worked as a social worker for the State of Rhode Island, retiring from the Dept. of Human Services in 2007 after 28 years. She was a member of St. Luke’s Church, East Greenwich, and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Warwick and enjoyed the beach, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her longtime companion, John Stringfellow of East Greenwich, and all of his family; two sons, David Ferrucci and his wife, Lisa of Narragansett; and Dr. Steven Ferrucci and his fiancé; Dr. Shalita Antebi of Porter Ranch, Calif.; a sister, Jacquelyn Larson and her husband James of Warwick; four grandchildren, Jeff Ferrucci and his wife, Alexandra Curran, Megan Kwiatkowski and her husband Alexander, Isabella and Olivia Ferrucci; her great-grandson, Declan.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Posted 8/30/23