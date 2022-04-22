Obituary: Susan Swanson Biggs, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Susan Swanson Biggs, 95, of East Greenwich and Sarasota, Fla., died peacefully on April 10, in Sarasota. She was the wife of Richard L. Biggs for 33 years. Born in New York State, she was the daughter of the late David and Margaret Waddell. Susan was raised in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston High School. Sue was an avid golfer and a long time member of Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown and Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota.

In addition to her husband Richard, she leaves her loving daughter Jacalyn Bailey, her son Gary Swanson and his wife Ginny, as well as grandchildren Jennifer Lonergan, Christopher Swanson and Peter Swanson and great grandchild Ruby Lonergan. She was predeceased by her first husband, Eskil P. Swanson, and her daughter Christine Lonergan. She is also survived by her dear sister Sara Quimby and several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to any Ukraine support Charity are welcome or to the charity of your choice.

