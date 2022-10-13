Obituary: Susan “Susie” A. DelVecchio, 64

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend Susan A. DelVecchio, nee Taylor, on October 5, 2022. Susan, who liked to be called Susie, was the third child of the late Marianna and Robert Taylor of East Greenwich. She was born on May 7, 1958, in Warwick, Rhode Island, and graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1976.

Susie explored many different careers and passions throughout her life, including founding and running her own small cleaning company and becoming a personal trainer. Her love of the outdoors, racing, and competing led her to start the first triathlon group at the Hockomock YMCA in North Attleboro. For several years she helped many women accomplish their physical goals and created a supportive, vibrant community—one that her daughters were very much a part of. When she wasn’t leaping out of the water and jumping on a bike herself, she was enthusiastically cheering from the sidelines.

Growing up in Rhode Island, Susie loved the water and spent much of her childhood at the Dunes Club in Narragansett, forging a lifelong connection to the ocean. A true beach bum, she loved the waves and could often be found jumping through them after a storm. She loved all things outdoors—mountain biking, gardening, and dutifully getting ready for hummingbird season each year.

Susie was kind, welcoming, and outgoing. She treated everyone like family, a real people person who showed a deep care and consideration for those around her. She fancied herself quite the comedian and was constantly sending her loved ones jokes and puns to make them laugh.

Anyone that knew Susie knows that her biggest priority was her family and making sure they felt loved and taken care of. She was unwaveringly supportive and would always do everything in her power to help someone reach their goals. Although cancer took her too soon, the impact she made on the lives of others is undeniable, and she will be sorely missed.

Susie leaves behind her daughters, Allison and Abigail DelVecchio, and siblings, Abigail Taylor and Robert Taylor, as well as niece, Kristine Taylor, and nephews, Riley Taylor, Patrick Funk, and Austin Funk. Sadly, her older brother, James Taylor, passed in 2013.

A celebration of Susie’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 12 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at The Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. As a nod to Susie’s love of bright colors and flowers and as an additional way to honor her vibrant personality, we’d like to extend the invitation to wear these for those who feel comfortable doing so.

You can leave an online condolence with Hill Funeral Home HERE.