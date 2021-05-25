Obituary: Susan Hodge, 61

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Susan was fondly known as the “EG Cookie Monster” for her graciousness in housing thousands of cases of Girl Scouts cookies in her basement to help East Greenwich girls learn life and leadership skills in finance and sales, Susan will be dearly missed by many.

Susan Cooper Hodge, 61, of Warwick, left this world suddenly, on Sunday, May 16. She was found in her garden, one of her favorite places on earth.

Born in November 1959 in Port Washington, New York, she was a graduate of the Canterbury School in New Milford, Conn., and Cornell University with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. Before having children, she worked in the horticulture industry designing interior installations.

An adult émigré to Rhode Island, Susan loved her life here near the water. She grew up racing Blue Jays at Manhasset Bay Yacht Club and on Long Island Sound.

Not one to sit quietly by, she dove enthusiastically into a wide range of organizations with her energy and talent, including Meeting Street School, Rocky Hill School, the Girl Scouts, Canterbury School, and the Cornell Club of Rhode Island. More recently, she built a house in Warwick Neck near to the Warwick Neck Country Club. She was often seen buzzing around in her golf cart playing in the Twilight League (which she created), as well as the Eighteen Hole and Nine Hole Leagues. She also joined the Garden Club, Book Club, Bridge Club, Knitting Club and Mahjong Club as well as serving on the Board of Governors and various committees. The Warwick Neck Improvement Association also benefitted from her gardening expertise.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Katherine M. Hodge, son Evan A. Hodge, and two fur babies, all of Warwick; sister, Beth C. Kubinec (John) of Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-love, Bea M. Cooper (widow of Donald); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, retaining the title of “Aunt Soup.” She is preceded in death by her best friend, soulmate, and husband, David A. Hodge of Portsmouth; parents Peter and Jean Cooper of Southold, New York; brother, Donald M. Cooper of Little Falls, New Jersey.

The funeral was Monday, May 24, with interment at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Sue’s honor to the Canterbury School, Class of 1977 Fund, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776.

