Obituary: Susan A. Montanaro, 64

Susan A. (Gabel) Montanaro, 64, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Montanaro for 41 years. Originally from Greenville, Susan was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Higgins) Gabel. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Gabel, Jr.

Susan was the loving mother of Nicole D’Amato of East Greenwich, as well as mother-in-law to Matthew J. D’Amato, and doting grandmother to their children, Ian and Abigail.

Susan was an employee of Travelers Insurance Co. for 13 years, then was an employee of the State of R.I. Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit, Dept. of Labor and Training, for 25 years.

After retirement, Susan enjoyed her hobbies. Susan was a fantastic baker and phenomenal cook. She particularly enjoyed sharing cuisine ideas with her son-in-law, while chatting about the latest reality and home design shows with her daughter.

Susan’s greatest love was her family. She created a loving home with her best friend and husband, Joseph, and enjoyed creating special holiday traditions and family vacations. She cherished time with her grandchildren, cooking, shopping, and especially, cuddling on the couch watching movies. Susan adored her French Bulldog, Rocco.

Her family misses her more than words can express.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 9:00 – 10:00 AM, with a funeral from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory in Cranston at 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM, in St. Mary’s Church of Cranston. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, RI 02903.

