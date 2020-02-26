Obituary: Steven W. Gregson, 64; Served on School Committee

Steven Gregson. 64, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Feb. 24.

Steve was the owner of Packings and Insulations Corporation until his retirement in March 2018.

Steve was a man who lived life to the fullest. He held many interests that included flying, kickboxing, racing, competitive skeet shooting, boating and fishing, rebuilding boats and cars, training German shepherds in the sport of Schutzhund, and earning his 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Steve was a former member of the East Greenwich School Committee, serving from 2003-06. He served as the fleet captain at the East Greenwich Yacht Club, and was an active member of the Squantum Association, Fireman’s Club and numerous gun clubs.

In addition to his wife of 40 years, Ann Marie Gregson, Steve is survived by his two daughters, Katie Simitoski (married to Michael Simitoski) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Jennifer Gregson of Warwick, as well as his two grandsons Eric and Andrew Simitoski. Steve is also survived by his brother David Gregson and wife Kathy, of North Kingstown.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Carlton and Lois Gregson and his brother, Mark Gregson.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 10 a.m. to noon.

Steve and his family truly appreciate the love and support they have received during this difficult time from their family and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the phenomenal care they received from Lifespan Cancer Center at The Miriam Hospital and Hope Health. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either Lifespan Cancer Institute at the Miriam Hospital: https://giving.lifespan.org/Support-Lifespan-Foundation or Hope Health 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904

