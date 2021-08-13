Obituary: Stephen Burns, M.D., 81

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Stephen Patrick Burns, MD, FACR, 81, a longtime resident of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11. Steve was the loving husband of Nancy Mailhot Burns for 56 years. Born and raised in Watertown, Mass., he was the son of the late Stephen Patrick Burns, Sr., and Margaret Tompkins Burns.

After graduating from Watertown High School in 1958, Steve attended the pre-med program at Boston College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1962. He was accepted into Tufts Medical School and graduated in 1966. Following a one-year internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton, Mass., he enlisted in the US Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health Service, serving as a physician on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in Fort Yates, North Dakota. After 2 years of service, he entered the Radiology residency program at Boston University in 1969, and completed his training in Boston. In 1973, he accepted a position in Radiology at Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, where he later served as Chief of Radiology and as a member of the Special Advisory Committee. He is a past president of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Radiology.

Besides his wife, Steve is survived by his children, Stephen P. Burns, III, M.D., and his wife, Suzanne; Kathleen B. Takata and her husband, Kenn; Patricia B. Harwood and her husband, Steve; David J. Burns and 6 grandchildren: Nicole and Sarah Burns, Kyle and Keilee Takata, and James and Thomas Harwood. He was the brother of Helen Finn of Watertown, Mass.

Steve’s favorite leisure activities were music and sports, especially choral music, golf, and skiing. He participated as a member of the Narragansett Bay Barbershop Chorus for 17 years and as a member of his church choirs at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich and St. Elizabeth Seton in Naples, Fla. He was a member of the Potowomut Golf Club in East Greenwich and Bears Paw Country Club in Naples, Fla. In retirement, he was a dedicated volunteer at Button Hole Golf Club in Providence, a nonprofit which encourages people of all backgrounds and abilities to learn the game of golf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, also in East Greenwich. Calling hours: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4-7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in E.G. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Button Hole Golf Course or the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.