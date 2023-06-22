Obituary: Sondra J Catalano, 88

Sondra J Catalano, 88, of Warwick, formerly of East Greenwich where she lived for 30 years, passed away on June 16. She was predeceased by her husband Gennaro Catalano. Born on May 31, 1935, in Canton, Ohio, Sondra was the daughter of the late Vincent and Elizabeth Rowan.

Sondra retired at age 75 after a long career as a finance administrator.

Sondra took great joy in time spent with her family and especially with her grandchildren. Some of her favorite past times were cooking, entertaining family and friends, puzzles, playing Scrabble and card games. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and always looked forward to watching their baseball and football games.

She will be greatly missed and always remembered with love.

She is survived by her children Jean Catalano of Seekonk, Ma., Gregory Catalano and his wife Robin of Acton, Mass., James Catalano and his wife Susan of Raynham Mass., and Steven Catalano and his wife Eileen of Millis, Mass. She was the grandmother of Ashley Siubis and her husband Matthew, Jenna D. Catalano, Sarah Kate D. Catalano, Matthew Catalano, Emily Catalano, Jessica Catalano and Jack Catalano and great grandmother to Julien and Beckham Siubis. She was the sister of Vincent Rowan and the late Kevin Rowan, and Margret Mello.

Funeral service Monday June 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 6/21/23