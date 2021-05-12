Obituary: ‘Skip’ Forsht, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Eugene Robert “Skip” Forsht, Jr., 70, passed away on April 29, soon after a diagnosis of metastatic cancer. He was a great supporter of the Sierra Club and a true environmentalist who introduced countless people to the joys of nature with his vast knowledge of backpacking and hiking. His enthusiasm was contagious and was shared with everyone involved with the Wilderness Basic Course he taught for many years.

Skip was born in Oakland, Calif., and grew up in East Greenwich. He graduated from Villanova with a degree in teaching. His teaching career started at Mt. Saint Charles Academy and ended in the National City school district where he retired in 2005. Skip is survived by his life partner, Kristin Hembrooke; sisters Debbie Schubarth of Fallbrook and Christine Donald of East Greenwich. He leaves behind many, many friends whose lives he touched with his infectious laugh and warm smile. He was caring and giving, always willing to teach and lead others on a variety of subjects from running to bike rides to home improvements. His diverse group of friends will feel his loss in countless ways.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 22 in El Cajon, Calif. For details, email [email protected] Sierra Club of San Diego and Save the Redwoods League would appreciate a donation made in Skip’s memory.

