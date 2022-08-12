Obituary: Sidney W. Shepard, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Sidney W. Shepard of Durham, NH, passed away peacefully on August 4, at the age of 83. Sid was born in Buffalo, NY on November 13, 1938 to the late Henry W. and Elizabeth (Hoff) Shepard. He met his loving wife, Joy, in Buffalo and the couple married on September 25, 1965. With a passion for the marine and boating industry, his career as a Sales and Marketing Executive included positions at Eastern Marketing Associates, Jamestown Distributors, and upon retirement, Norton’s Marina, in East Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, Sid is predeceased by his wife, Joy, who passed on October 16, 2021. Sid is survived by his daughters, Susan Shepard, Lynn Fleury and her husband, Jeremy; and his brother, Alan Shepard and wife, JoAnn. In addition to his daughters and brother, he leaves five grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sidney’s memory to the Mystic Seaport Museum online or mailing a check to Advancement Department (Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville, Ave. P.O Box 6000, Mystic, CT 06355-0990). Arrangements are being handled by The Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, in Hampton, NH.

