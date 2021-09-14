Obituary: Shirley Manter, 86

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Shirley H. Manter, 86, passed away on September 10. She was the wife of the late William E. Manter. Born in East Greenwich, on February 19, 1935, she was a daughter of the late George and Emma (Williams) Kenyon.

She is survived by her children: Theresa L. Cholar, Mitchell C. Manter, and Susan M. Bolen; a grandson, Stephen Bolen; a brother, Raymond, and a sister, Beatrice. She is predeceased by 13 siblings.

Her funeral will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.