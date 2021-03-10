Obituary: Shirley (LaVallee) Anderson, 81

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Shirley Claire (LaVallee) Anderson, 81, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 6. She was the beloved wife of William A. Anderson for 53 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis Joseph and Myrtle Loretta (Shirley) LaVallee.

Shirley was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s in Providence and had worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator. She raised a family for many years before returning to work in the accounting department at the former Fiore Pontiac in West Warwick. First and foremost, Shirley was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Besides her husband, a retired Providence Firefighter, she is survived by her sons in East Greenwich: William M. Anderson and his wife, Anne; Daniel J. Anderson and his wife, Mary; and her grandchildren, Colby, Noah, Brian, Catherine also of East Greenwich. She also leaves her siblings, Robert W. LaVallee and his wife, Beverly, of West Palm Beach, FL; David L. LaVallee of Johnston; Paula M. Cotoia of Cranston; and Joan F. Gelfuso and her husband, Frank, of Cranston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mercy at 65 3rd Street in East Greenwich). Because of the current Covid restrictions still in place, burial is private. A walk-through wake will be held Friday March 12, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home at 142 Centerville Road in Warwick from 4:00-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or a charity of your choice.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.