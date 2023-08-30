Obituary: Sherry Lee (Hoyer) Anderson, 65 

She was a member of the EGHS Class of 1976

Sherry Lee Anderson, 65, of the Port Murray section of Mansfield Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on August 27, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sherry was born on March 24, 1958, in Newton, Mass., to the late Carl I. and Nancy “Johnson” Hoyer.

She grew up in East Greenwich and graduated from East Greenwich High School. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Centenary College. Sherry and her loving Scott were married in 1980.

Sherry was employed at Mansfield Elementary School and at The Warren Hills Regional School District as an English teacher for over 20 years before retiring in 2021. Sherry was the union representative for the Warren Hills Regional School District. She loved to teach and would often attend her students sporting events and was their biggest fan. In addition, she completed R.A.D. Basic Physical Defense Course with her fellow teachers.

She was a member of the Panther Valley Ecumenical Church where she played in the bell choir. In addition to her husband Scott, Sherry is survived by her children, Brian Anderson (Amber) and Jenna Lucas (Jon); her siblings, Lisa Johnson, Wendy Scharen and Carl F. Hoyer.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday Sept. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Faith Discovery Church, 33 Brass Castle Rd., Washington, N.J. 07882. A funeral service celebrating Sherry’s life will begin at 8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry’s name to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10440 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 300, Columbia, Md. 21044. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Warren Hills Memorial Home. To send an online condolence please visit www.warrenhillsmemorialhome.com.

