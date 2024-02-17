Obituary: Sharon L. Rafferty, 77

Assistant tax clerk for the former East Greenwich Fire District

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Sharon L. Rafferty, 77, passed away Feb. 15. She was the wife of Robert P. Rafferty. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Shirley L. (LaFontaine) Benoit.

She was an assistant tax clerk for the former East Greenwich Fire District and worked prior to that for local insurance companies for many years. She was a member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association, the R.I. Street Rodding Association and was an avid car enthusiast.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her husband she is survived by three sons, Scott Rafferty (Cheryl), Todd Rafferty (Carolyn) and Christopher Rafferty (Tracy Wright); five grandchildren and one great grandson. She was the sister of the late Jacqueline Quaglieri.

Funeral service Tuesday February 20th at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Posted 2/16/24