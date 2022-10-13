Obituary: Sarah Colman Lincoln, 75

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Sarah Colman Lincoln died on July 14, 2022, in Greenville, NC. Born on October 14, 1933, she was the second daughter of Herbert and Mariam (Ford) Lincoln. Sarah is predeceased by her devoted husband, William E. Shea, and sister, Harriet Lincoln Meyer. She was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by daughters, Katherine Birchmore of Clearwater, Fla., Susan Kasper (Paul) of Scituate, Mass., Laura McKenna (Sean) of Greenville, NC, Laurel Gallivan of Stuart, Fla. and Diana Crane of Narragansett. She also leaves behind three grandchildren who she adored: Matthew Dwyer of Scituate, Mass., John Kasper of Boulder, Col. and Sarah Mayo of Washington, NC, as well as a great-grandson, Emmett Ford, who she had the pleasure of getting to know.

Sarah was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Westbrook College. She lived a full and active life. She was an avid reader, loved to road trip, collecting sea glass and enjoyed volunteering her time and talents with many organizations.

Raised in Norwell, Mass., Sarah was a life-long generational Unitarian Church member, notably First Parish Unitarian in Norwell and Westminster Unitarian in East Greenwich. She loved her WOW friends and enjoyed her time with the Sharing Locker.

A memorial service is being planned. Contributions in her memory may be sent to: The Sharing Locker – Westminster Unitarian Church 119 Kenyon Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818.

