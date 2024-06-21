Obituary: Samuel Robert Montminy, 32 

The ultimate storyteller, he entertained family & friends with his sharp wit, ability to imitate others, and unique sense of humor

From the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home website

Our family mourns the loss of Samuel Robert Montminy, 32, who passed away peacefully on June 18th at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a long battle with alcohol use disorder and related liver disease. He was surrounded by his loving family and beloved fiancé Cody Rogers.

Born in Providence, he was the son of Brian and Susan Montminy of East Greenwich. He spent his early years in Warwick, childhood and teenage years in East Greenwich, and later made his home in Woonsocket, with the love of his life, Cody, and his three cats, B, Betty, and Binx.

He is survived by his brother and best friend, Brian Montminy, and his wife Kelsey of Mapleville, R.I. He was the proud uncle of Lilliana and Brian Montminy. He was the grandson of Norman and Kay Montminy of Cumberland, and the late Robert and Catherine Joly, of Cumberland. He leaves behind his cherished aunts and uncles, including Roberta and Timothy Duffy of Cumberland, Kerri and John Mulligan of Weekapaug, and Kristen and Matt Regan of Cumberland. He also leaves behind his treasured cousins, Hannah Duffy and DJ Beaulieu of Cumberland; Sarah and Rob Holden of North Providence; Nicholas Mulligan of Weekapaug; Katelyn Mulligan of Brookline, Mass.; Emily Regan of New York City; and Alexis Regan of Cumberland.

Sam was a precocious and brilliant child, taught himself to read at 5 years old, could do complex math problems in his head, and in 6th grade, aced the SAT. He graduated magna cum laude from Bishop Hendricken High School and was proud to be on the Competitive Math and Chess Teams and state championship swim team.

Sam made friends everywhere he went, which suited him well as a server at Circe restaurant, Providence. He had many return customers who would request him specifically. He regaled them with stories, shared his love of food, and made sure they felt special under his care. The Circe team became like family to Sam.

Sam was a claims analyst for Liberty Mutual Insurance. He enjoyed the challenge of unraveling the complexity of claims, supporting clients, and answering the myriad questions people in crisis had following motor vehicle accidents.

He was the ultimate storyteller and would entertain his family and friends with his sharp wit, ability to imitate others, and unique sense of humor. When hearing his stories, it was a common occurrence for those in attendance to be doubled over with laughter with tears rolling down their face.

Sam loved his family and friends deeply and was happiest when surrounded by them. His energy could light up a room. With his big heart and distinctive voice, his fun-loving nature has provided us with many treasured memories. We will rely on them to help fill the void his passing has left in our hearts. In this way, Sam will be with us forever.

Sam was the ultimate Taylor Swift fan, and this quote aptly describes how he lived his life. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” Without a doubt, being good to people IS Sam’s legacy.

Our family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the healthcare organizations who rallied around Sam in his final weeks of life as he fought to live and beat this awful disease: First, the nursing staff at Rhode Island Hospital Main 9, with special thanks to Ryan, Lynn, Karinda, Megan, Roberta, and Chris, for their skillful and kind care during his lengthy hospital stay. Secondly, the care team at Ocean State Recovery Center, for giving Sam a safe space to sort through the complex emotions he was experiencing related to his illness. Lastly, we are especially appreciative of the gentle and loving support that the Medical ICU staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center provided during Sam’s last hours of life. Cassidy and Ruth were compassionate and ever mindful of Sam and the 20 family members gathered at his bedside’s needs when death was imminent. They are absolute gems and a credit to their profession. We would like to offer special recognition to Dr. Zachary Fricka, truly one of the kindest physicians we have ever met.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, for an opportunity for those of us who loved Sam to gather and share memories of happy times spent with him. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of several charities, all meaningful to Sam in some way: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs, where Sam and Cody adopted their kitties and either Rhode Island Hospital Main 9 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Intensive Care Unit in recognition of the care delivered during Sam’s last weeks of life.

