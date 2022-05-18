Obituary: Ruth Winde, 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Ruth Winde, 95, of East Greenwich passed away peacefully May 13 with her family by her side at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the widow of the late Ronald H. Winde Jr. A longtime resident of East Greenwich, she lived at Atria Harborhill where she was a beloved resident for the last seven years.

She is survived by a son, Ronald H. Winde, III, and his wife, Loretta, of Warwick, and her daughter, Deborah Winde, of Cumberland. She was predeceased by her two youngest daughters, Judy Winde and Martha Sovet (Stephen). She endured the loss of her youngest children with a great deal of faith, strength and dignity.

She is also the grandmother of Andrew Sovet, Elise Sovet, Mark Winde, Christine Wutz, John Doelger, and Melissa Walters. Eight great grandchildren loved their Nana very much.

Ruth is the daughter of the late Florence (Munsie) Woodward and John Woodward. She was predeceased by her beloved only sibling Joan “Jody” Willis.

She grew up in Malden, Mass., and Tulsa, Okla., before settling in Melrose, Mass., where she lived for the next 30 years. After graduating from Melrose High School in 1944 – where she was classmates with her future husband Ron – she attended and graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Maine. After a brief career in business, she married Ron and they raised four children in Melrose.

Church always played a huge part in Ruth’s life. She has been a member of the First Baptist Church in East Greenwich for almost 50 years where she served as a deacon, served on the flower and collation committees, worked on many May Breakfasts, knitted dozens of beautiful prayer shawls, and was a faithful weekly worshipper.

Reading was a passion of hers and when her eyesight started failing she loved her audiobooks. She was also a talented seamstress and an excellent cook who mentioned in her last days that she made the best molasses cookies.

Mom, Nana, Ruth – you are loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday May 21, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of E.G. on Peirce Street. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., E.G. Contributions to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or First Baptist Church, Building Fund, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich, RI 02818, in her memory would be greatly appreciated.

