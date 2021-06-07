Obituary: Ruth Murray, 88

Ruth A. Murray, 88, passed away on June 4. She was the wife of the late Arthur A. Murray. Born in Decatur, IL she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Butts.

Ruth and Arthur moved from the Midwest to East Greenwich in 1970. She was a graduate of Millikin University and received her Master’s Degree form URI. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi and PEO.

Ruth worked as the activities director at East Bay Manor for several years.  In 1987, she began her very successful second career as a real estate agent before retiring in 2012.

She was a ferocious lifelong learner and an avid reader, bridge player, golfer with a love of gardening. She was a proud season ticket holder of the URI men’s basketball team. Of all her interests, the most important to Ruth was the love she had for her friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan M. Wilson with her husband, Rob, and Lynnet M. Alexander with her husband, John, and her brother, James Butts (Peg). Ruth was the sister of the late John Butts and his wife, Jean.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday June 26, at 11:00 AM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murray College Scholarship Fund at the First Lutheran Church or to Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gray St., Providence, RI 02905.

