Obituary: Ruth L. Cookson, 90

Wife of late ‘Popeye’ Cookson

Ruth L. Cookson, 90, passed away December 23. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. “Popeye” Cookson. Born in North Kingstown she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Ruth (Ball) Young.

She is survived by her two children Victoria M. Pawlak and Gary W. Cookson and her granddaughter Jessica Brennan.

Committal prayers will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

Posted 1/8/24